Mexican beauty influencer Valeria Márquez appeared to be killed by hit man, prosecutors say

A social media influencer who was shot dead during a live stream on TikTok in the Mexican state of Jalisco appeared to be murdered by a hit man and expressed fear before being killed, prosecutors in Mexico said on Thursday.

The murder of 23-year-old Valeria Márquez on Tuesday shocked the nation, igniting rumors about the motive behind her killing in a region that's been eclipsed by cartel violence in recent years. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her administration is working with local investigators to track down the killer and extended her condolences to Márquez's family.

On Thursday, Denis Rodríguez, a spokesperson for the Jalisco State Prosecutor's Office, provided new details on the killing, but said prosecutors were still investigating the death of the model and beauty influencer with more than 113,000 followers on the social media app.

The office said Tuesday that the killing is being investigated as a potential femicide, defined by the UN as “an intentional killing with a gender-related motivation.”

Rodríguez said that early Tuesday afternoon, hours before the shooting, a masked man posing as a delivery driver arrived at the beauty salon on the outskirts of Guadalajara, accompanied by another man on a motorcycle. According to a woman in the salon, the men said they had a “very expensive” gift for Márquez that they had to deliver in person. When Márquez arrived and heard people were looking for her she expressed fear in her livestream.

“Maybe they were going to kill me,” she said in the video minutes before she was killed. “Were they going to come and take me away, or what? I'm worried.”

When the men returned, they asked if it was Márquez who was now in the salon, something that prompted prosecutors to believe that the men were hired assassins, Rodríguez said.

“The aggressor arrived asking if the victim (Márquez) was there. So it appears he didn't know her," Rodríguez said. "With that, you can deduce — without jumping to conclusions — that this was a person who was paid. It was obviously someone who came with a purpose.”

Márquez was handed a stuffed animal and a bag of Starbucks coffee while she was on the livestream, and was shot in the head and the chest, collapsing on camera. TikTok has since taken down the influencer's account.

While it was still unclear who was behind the killing, the region is firmly controlled by one of the most powerful cartels in Mexico, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, and Rodríguez noted murders by hired guns on motorcycles, often known as “sicarios,” have become a common occurrence.

Rodríguez said that authorities were also investigating if the death was connected to the murder of a former congressman just hours earlier in the same area of Guadalajara, also carried out by two men on a motorcycle.

Research by the data gathering platform Statista ranked Mexico as the second-highest nation for femicides in Latin America in 2023. The country recorded nearly 800 cases in 2024, a decrease from previous years. Victims tended to have preexisting familial or communal relationships with their aggressors, according to Statista.

NBCLA's Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.