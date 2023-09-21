Marion County Indiana

Murder suspect still on the run 1 week after being mistakenly released from jail in Indiana

Police in Indiana are still searching for a homicide suspect they say was mistakenly released from custody last week.

According to officials, 28-year-old Kevin Mason, who was taken into custody in connection with a 2021 homicide in Minnesota, was released from custody on Sept. 13 due to a “faulty records review by civilian staff.”

Two days later, two employees with the Marian County Sheriff’s Office were fired, according to a release by officials.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Mason is described as a 5-foot-9 man, weighing approximately 205 pounds. He has a tattoo of a cross under his right eye, and “SUB” tattooed on his chest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 317-327-7940.

Two individuals were also being questioned in the case, according to police.

U.S. & World

Newport Beach 2 hours ago

Video shows dolphins glowing as they swim through bioluminescence waters in California

Louisiana 3 hours ago

Baton Rouge, La., woman says she was ‘sexually humiliated' by police in ‘torture warehouse'

No further information was available.

This article tagged under:

Marion County Indiana
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us