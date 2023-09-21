Murder suspect still on the run 1 week after being mistakenly released from jail in Indiana

Police in Indiana are still searching for a homicide suspect they say was mistakenly released from custody last week.

According to officials, 28-year-old Kevin Mason, who was taken into custody in connection with a 2021 homicide in Minnesota, was released from custody on Sept. 13 due to a “faulty records review by civilian staff.”

Two days later, two employees with the Marian County Sheriff’s Office were fired, according to a release by officials.

Mason is described as a 5-foot-9 man, weighing approximately 205 pounds. He has a tattoo of a cross under his right eye, and “SUB” tattooed on his chest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 317-327-7940.

Two individuals were also being questioned in the case, according to police.

No further information was available.