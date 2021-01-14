Inauguration Day 2021: Start Time, Security Measures and How to Watch

On Jan. 20, 2021, President-elect Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States.

The theme for Biden’s inauguration will be “America United,” an issue that’s long been a central focus for the former vice president but one that’s taken on added weight in the wake of the violence at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Here's all of the information you need to know ahead of the 59th Presidential Inauguration Ceremonies:

When Is Inauguration Day?

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

Where Is the Inauguration Held?

Biden will "solemnly swear" to "faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States" in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Although the exact timing of the ceremony has not yet been announced, the president-elect officially becomes president at noon on Inauguration Day, according to the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

How Do I Get Tickets for the Inauguration?

Traditionally, Senators and members of Congress are the gatekeepers of tickets, with each lawmakers allotted a number of passes they can distribute to constituents, donors or special guests.

This year, however, the ceremony will be largely scaled-back because of the coronavirus pandemic still raging across the country and security threats following the siege of the U.S. Capitol. Lawmakers will receive a ticket for themselves and a plus-one and public health protocols, including face-coverings and social distancing, will be in place.

The general public will not be able to get tickets for the event, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) announced in mid-December, and planners are encouraging Americans to refrain from traveling to Washington, D.C.

The question of how many people attend a large event like Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration, or a Black Lives Matter march, may appear to be a simple one. But even with a standard method for estimating crowd sizes that dates back to the 1960s, the calculus can be tricky — and political. NBCLX’s Fernando Hurtado explores how technology is making crowd size estimates more exact — and raising thornier questions about privacy.

What Time Is the Inauguration and How Can I Watch From Home?

No exact air time has been announced yet, but the day's events will be broadcasted on all major television networks, including this NBC station, and live streamed on our website and App.

A prime-time special will be broadcast live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 20. It will also be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW, DirectTV and U-verse.

Who Are the Speakers and Celebrities Performing at the Inauguration?

Lady Gaga, who endorsed Biden and performed for him on the eve of Election Day, has been tapped to sing the National Anthem. Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance on the West of the U.S. Capitol.

Several other stars, including Justin Timberlake, Bon Jovi and Demi Lovato, are set to perform in a 90-minute primetime TV special hosted by actor Tom Hanks.

At the swearing-in ceremony, the Rev. Leo O’Donovan, a former Georgetown University president, will give the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Andrea Hall, a firefighter from Georgia. There will be a poetry reading from Amanda Gorman, the first national youth poet laureate, and the benediction will be given by Rev. Silvester Beaman of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware.

Will President Donald Trump Attend?

President Donald Trump said he will not attend Biden's swearing-in ceremony, refusing to fulfill the outgoing president's traditional role in the peaceful transition of power.

Trump wouldn't be the first former president to skip the inauguration of his successor. Three outgoing presidents — John Adams in 1801, John Quincy Adams in 1829 and Andrew Johnson in 1869 — all refused to attend the incoming president's ceremony.

While Trump stays away, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will be there to stand witness to the rite of democracy. The only other living president, 96-year-old Jimmy Carter, who has spent the pandemic largely at home in Georgia, will not attend but has extended “best wishes” to Biden. It marks the first time Carter will have missed the ceremonies since he was sworn in as the 39th president in 1977.

Vice President Mike Pence will attend the ceremony, NBC News reports.

In 1789, George Washington was elected as the first president of the United States. As we prepare for President-elect Joe Biden's swearing-in, here is a look at our country's very first presidential inauguration.

Will There Be a Parade?

Yes, but it will be mostly virtual. Organizers have described the event as a "virtual parade across America” consistent with crowd limits during the coronavirus era.

After the swearing-in, Biden and Harris will participate in a Pass in Review inspection of the armed forces at the Capitol, a long-standing military tradition in which the new president, hosted by the commander of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, will review the readiness of military troops on the Capitol’s East Front. The traditional inaugural luncheon at the Capitol before the Pass in Review has been canceled because of the coronavirus.

Biden will then receive a traditional presidential escort with representatives from every branch of the military from 15th Street to the White House. That, the Presidential Inaugural Committee says, will be socially distanced too, while "providing the American people and world with historic images of the President-elect proceeding to the White House without attracting large crowds." Parade viewing stands have been dismantled near the White House to discourage crowds.

The parade event will be televised and feature "diverse, dynamic" performances in communities across the country.

Biden will also make a stop at the Arlington National Cemetery before arriving at the White House. In what will be one of his first official acts as commander-in-chief, Biden will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton are expected to join him.

Are There Additional Security Measures in Place Following the Capitol Breach?

The inauguration is designated as a “national special security event," which clears the way for communication, funding and preparation between multiple agencies in Washington, like the Capitol Police, Pentagon, Homeland Security and District-area police.

Following last week's violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, officials are even more eager to reduce in-person celebrations and maintain high levels of security at the event.

Across Washington, but particularly around the Capitol, the National Mall and some nearby federal buildings, security has increased considerably, with nonscalable walls and metal gates erected, streets closed and a new contingent of National Guard troops camped out at the Capitol.

The National Park Service shut down public access to the Washington Monument until Jan. 24, citing continued threats from groups involved in the Jan. 6 siege.

Authorities are also considering closing the National Mall to the general public on Inauguration Day. The National Park Service said an announcement on a decision could come by Friday.

Police vehicles sealed off a huge swath of downtown D.C. on Wednesday and anyone inside the inauguration perimeter might be stopped and questioned. Starting Friday, all parking garages in the downtown restricted zone will be sealed through the inauguration.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser urged Americans on Monday not to travel to the capital for the inauguration next week due to the recent acts of domestic terrorism against the U.S. Capitol building as well as surging coronavirus numbers. The mayor also highlighted that she has asked President Donald Trump to preemptively declare a state of emergency in the city.

Biden will no longer be taking an Amtrak train to Washington for his inauguration, a decision that was likely not easy for the president-elect. Biden’s preference for riding the train during his 36-year Senate career was such a central part of his public persona that he rode Amtrak home to Wilmington, Delaware, on his final day as vice president, and he used a train tour through Ohio and Pennsylvania during the presidential campaign as part of an effort to appeal to blue-collar workers.

Lodging options for potentially violent protesters have also been limited. Several downtown hotels, including one which had become a favorite hangout of the militant Proud Boy faction, have temporarily closed and Airbnb announced it was canceling and blocking future reservations in the Washington, D.C., metro area.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC the airline won't allow travelers flying to the airports serving the Washington metro area to check firearms on flights ahead of Biden's inauguration.

Will There Be Any Inaugural Balls?

No. In lieu of inaugural balls, the committee the committee will air a prime-time program hosted by Tom Hanks.

What Other Events Are Scheduled Around Inauguration Day?

Jan. 18: "United We Serve"

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be marked with a National Day of Service.

Jan. 19: COVID Memorial

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced on Dec. 31 that it would host a nationwide memorial honoring those who have died from the coronavirus the day before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office, NBC News reported.

Cities and towns around the country will be invited to light up their buildings and ring church bells at 5:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 19 in a "national moment of unity and remembrance." A ceremony will also be held at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington.

As the first event of Biden's inauguration, it signifies a drastic change in tone from the current Trump administration to the future Biden administration. The President-elect has repeatedly attacked Trump's coronavirus response. Most recently, Biden vowed to improve the vaccination efforts that have so far fallen far short of their goal.

It will be the first national vigil for victims of the coronavirus.

Art Installation

A major public art display titled a "Field of Flags" will be installed on the National Mall. The display, which will span several blocks, will feature 191,500 U.S. flags and 56 pillars of light meant to symbolize every U.S. state and territory, and “the American people who are unable to travel” to the capital to celebrate.

When Will Trump Leave Town?

The swearing-in ceremony traditionally concludes with the ex-president’s departure from the grounds of the Capitol and a flight on one of the planes that serve as Air Force One to anywhere in the country.

With Trump skipping the event, White House officials say Trump has not decided yet how and when he will leave the White House for his residence in Palm Beach, Florida. Options under consideration include leaving Washington on Tuesday, when Biden is scheduled to arrive in the capital, or even on the morning of the inauguration, potentially minutes before Biden is sworn in.

Did you know Ulysses S. Grant’s inauguration was so cold that the champagne froze? Or that Richard Nixon accidentally poisoned all the pigeons along his parade route? These are just a few of the weirdest moments in inauguration history. And because ice cream is a favorite treat of President-elect Joe Biden, we’re telling these stories through sundaes.

How Will COVID Affect the Bidens' Move to the White House?

Moving the Bidens into the White House — a stressful process even in normal times — will be more complicated this year.

There will be a top-to-bottom cleaning of the West Wing in the hours after Trump vacates the premises and before Biden’s team moves in. Government contracts and purchase orders reviewed by NBC News show that the cost of the additional cleaning totals nearly a half-million dollars. Public health experts say it’s crucial that extra steps be taken to mitigate the spread of the disease during that changeover.

One former official said the White House ventilation system, hardened against chemical and biological threats, poses less of a concern than in typical buildings, but the Biden team is not taking any risks.

“The two things to think about are cleaning off all surfaces, especially high-touch places like door knobs ... and transmission via aerosols and the possibility of aerosols lingering in the air between the two transitions if someone there is currently sick,” said Dr. Abraar Karan, a global health specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. “Having full air exchange, filtration and open ventilation will be important between the cleaning and the moving in of the new presidential family.”

Typically, the entire move is completed in about five or six hours, said Kate Andersen Brower, author of “The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House.” For security reasons, moving day is carried out by White House household staff -- an undertaking that enlists everyone from building engineers to kitchen staff.

“In the past, there’s literally one moving truck in the South Lawn entrance and one in the north entrance,” she said. “It’s very much an all-hands-on-deck situation.”