In photos: Impact of Hurricane Milton

Photos show flooding and destruction across Florida as Hurricane Milton made landfall late Wednesday. 20 photos 1/20 NASA via Getty Images In this NASA handout, Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm at the time of this photograph, is pictured in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Yucatan Peninsula on October 8, 2024 seen from the International Space Station as it orbited 257 miles above. 2/20 Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images An aerial view the heavy traffic along the highway as residents evacuate just hours before Hurricane Milton is set to make landfall in Florida, United States on October 08, 2024. 3/20 YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images Young people run in torrential rain in Havana due to the passage of Hurricane Milton on October 9, 2024. 4/20 AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell Boards on the window of a store display a message ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in Bradenton Beach on Anna Maria Island, Florida, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. 5/20 Sean Rayford/Getty Images A person fishes as Hurricane Milton approaches on October 9, 2024 in Sarasota, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic hurricane Helene, will hit Florida's central Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall with destructive winds and flooding. 6/20 AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee North Miami Beach, Fla., public service workers fill sandbags, to distribute to residents to help prevent flooding, as Hurricane Milton prepares to strike Florida, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in North Miami Beach. 7/20 AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell Members of the Florida Army National Guard check for any remaining residents in nearly-deserted Bradenton Beach, where piles of debris from Hurricane Helene flooding still sits outside damaged homes ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, on Anna Maria Island, Florida. 8/20 BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images Waves crash along St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Florida, as Hurricane Milton was expected to make landfall on October 9, 2024. 9/20 AP Photo/Julio Cortez Rain begins to fall ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. 10/20 Ted Richardson/For The Washington Post via Getty Images Todd Crosby and his wife Linda New prepare to evacuate their home in Gulfport, FL, as Hurricane Milton approached on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. 11/20 CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images Robert Haight looks around his destroyed house after it was hit by a reported tornado in Fort Myers, Florida, on October 9, 2024, as Hurricane Milton approaches. 12/20 CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images Samantha Dubberly consoles her daughter Alexa Haight as medics takes her grandfather into care after he got injured by a reported tornado that hit his house in Fort Myers, Florida on October 9, 2024, as Hurricane Milton approaches. 13/20 AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell Ron Rook, who said he was looking for people in need of help or debris to clear, walks through windy and rainy conditions on a deserted street in downtown Tampa, Florida, during the approach of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. 14/20 BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images President Joe Biden listens during a briefing about Hurricane Milton in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building October 9, 2024 in Washington, DC. 15/20 MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images Palm trees bend in the wind after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Brandon, Florida on October 9, 2024. 16/20 MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images A vehicle is stranded on a water-flooded street after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Brandon, Florida on October 9, 2024. 17/20 Spencer Platt/Getty Images The roof at Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, sustained major damage because of high winds associated with Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in St. Petersburg, Florida. 18/20 Spencer Platt/Getty Images A crane sits on the street after crashing down into the building housing the Tampa Bay Times offices after the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in St. Petersburg, Florida. 19/20 BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images Residents are rescued from an apartment complex in Clearwater that was flooded from and overflowing creek due to Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in Florida. 20/20 Joe Raedle/Getty Images In this aerial view, Flood waters inundate a neighborhood after Hurricane Milton came ashore on October 10, 2024, in Punta Gorda, Florida.