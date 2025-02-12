In-N-Out to relocate Irvine corporate office to Baldwin Park

In-N-Out, a California staple, is planning to bring its western corporate offices under one roof in Baldwin Park, where the company was founded in 1948.

The fast food chain will move its nearly 200 employees at the Irvine office to Baldwin Park by the end of 2029, when the Orange County location will close.

"In every decision about the future of In-N-Out Burger, I give strong consideration to what my grandparents and my family would think is best for our company," said Lynsi Snyder, owner and president of In-N-Out Burger and granddaughter of company founders Harry and Esther Snyder. "I know my family would be in support of this move because it brings our In-N-Out family back together in a way that helps us better serve our Customers, who are the most important priority."

The first ever In-N-Out restaurant was established in Baldwin Park in 1948 in a 10'-by-10' space as a hamburger stand. The Baldwin Park office was opened less than a mile from that location.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The Irvine office was established in 1994.

With the Irvine office closure, most of the company's corporate employees will be in either Baldwin Park or a new eastern territory office in Franklin, Tennessee. That location is expected to open in late 2026.

The company has said that they plan to expand to more locations outside of California, but it is not yet clear where they plan on doing so.

The first In-N-Out location outside of California was introduced in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1992.

NBCLA's Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.