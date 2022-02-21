Russian President Vladimir Putin will formally recognize the independence of two Moscow-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine where Russia has been supporting armed separatists in an eight-year conflict, the Kremlin said Monday.

The move by Putin will likely be seen by the United States and its European allies as a dramatic provocation and possibly part of a pretext to invade Ukraine.

Many experts believe that Moscow's formal recognition will effectively scuttle a previous ceasefire agreement that some Western allies hoped could provide a route out of the crisis.

Over the past week, the Russian parliament and top officials have asked Putin to formally recognize the Ukrainian regions, which have self-proclaimed themselves the Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic. Both have been under the control of Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

On Monday, a Kremlin statement said Putin "intended to sign the decree in the near future."

Read the full story here on NBCNews.com