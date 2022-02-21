Impact of Russia-Ukraine Crisis on California, the Bay Area

The impact from the Russian-Ukraine conflict is being felt in the Bay Area.

For some, it’s emotional, as they fear for the safety of family members in Ukraine. For everyone, it’s economic, as the uncertainty is already driving up prices at the gas pump.

Pictures of Russian military maneuvers are terrifying for Bay Area Ukrainians.

"They really see it as the actions of a dictator from a neighbouring country that threatens their lives,” said Nick Bilogorskiy of San Jose.

Bilogorskiy runs novaukraine.org, a Bay Area group providing aid to Ukraine and its people. He also has family there.

"I'm appalled by this, I'm disgusted, really worried for the family I have in Ukraine, and what that means to the world order,” he said.

The Ukraine showdown may be a world away, but the oil market is global, and prices are already jumping at the pump.



With the higher gas prices In California, $4.82 in the Bay Area, the way some people get around is changing.

"We've been taking a lot of family walks, that's for sure, bike rides, but not a lot of traveling going on right now,” said a Bay Area resident.

Russia is the world's third largest oil producer. Experts warn that an invasion, sanctions and counter-sanctions could push gas prices to all-time highs, to more than $6 a gallon in California.

In Washington, there’s an effort to suspend the federal gas tax to save Americans 18 cents a gallon through year's end.

"Gasoline for cars is an essential for certain basic living requirements. And that's why the federal government should be suspending this gas tax,” said United States Senator Richard Blumenthal.