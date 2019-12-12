’I’m Santa Claus’: Man Taunts 8-Year-Old Through Hacked Ring Camera

A Tennessee family said someone hacked a Ring security camera set up in their children's bedroom and taunted their 8-year-old daughter.

The LeMay family, of Memphis, told NBC News they installed the device to keep an eye on their daughters. A few days later, the family said a stranger had gained access to the device.

In a video from the Ring device, the child standing in her room asks: "Who is that?"

"I'm Santa Claus. Don't you want to be my best friend?" a man says.

Ashley LeMay, the girl's mother, said that the hacker could have watched her daughters changing or sleeping.

Ring did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment but told NBC affiliate WMC that, "While we are still investigating this issue and are taking appropriate steps to protect our devices based on our investigation, we are able to confirm this incident is in no way related to a breach or compromise of Ring’s security."

