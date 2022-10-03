Florida residents whose homes were flooded by Hurricane Ian, and who have federal flood insurance, should file a claim now, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

That also applies to those who evacuated and have not returned home. They should begin the process, even if they only suspect damage from flooding, FEMA says. They can provide specifics concerning the damage later, after local officials determine it is safe for them to return home.

Most flood insurance is provided through a federal program, called the National Flood Insurance Program. It is managed by FEMA through a network of more than 50 insurance companies. Standard homeowners policies do not protect homeowners against flooding.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More than 80% of Florida residents lack financial protection from floods, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Although coverage is higher in coastal communities, Ian threatened record rainfalls inland in rivers and lakes and the institute warned of catastrophic flooding across the state.

Homeowners with policies with the National Flood Insurance Program can ask their insurance companies about advance payments of up to $20,000 to start repairs, FEMA says.

Those whose flood insurance policy recently expired should check with their agents to see if they are within the renewal grace period. They might be able to renew and have their losses from Ian covered, FEMA says.

Only about 18% of Floridians have flood insurance. Coastal communities where evacuations took place this week have much greater rates of coverage.

FEMA says homeowners with policies through the National Flood Insurance Program should contact their insurance agent or company to file a claim. Information about how to file, document damage, work with a flood insurance adjuster, make repairs and understand a claim payment is available at FEMA.com. FEMA recommends checking with local officials about building codes and requirements for work in a floodplain.

Homeowners who have both wind and flood damage will have to file two separate claims.

Anyone who needs information about their insurance agent or company can call 877-336-2627.

More information is available on the FEMA app. Also available on FEMA’s Hurricane Ian webpage is more information for survivors of the hurricane and for applying for federal assistance.

