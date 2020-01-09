One of the Iconic ‘Painted Ladies’ Is for Sale in San Francisco

If you live in or have visited San Francisco, you’ve probably taken a selfie in front of the Painted Ladies.

Well, now there’s a rare opportunity to own one of them. All you need is about $3 million and a little imagination.

The three-story Victorian is listed for $2.75 million and while she offers picture perfect views outside, she needs a lot of love inside.

“I think we're selling location and potential- it's post card row,” said Realtor Jeremy Rushton. "Not every day anyone has a chance to acquire property here, it's a special opportunity."

There are details from the original build in the 1890's, but the home was remodeled in the 60's to turn it into a duplex.

Painted Ladies fans say even with the work and high price tag, it is a dream home.

"It's a lot of work to live in one but piece of the city so absolutely," said Chris Balster from San Francisco.

The last time one of the homes sold, in June 2014, it went for $3.1 million.

Rushton said the house has been on the market for a day and it is already generating lots of interest.

"I've had a lot of calls, private tours already scheduled," said Rushton.

The San Francisco landmark located at 714 Steiner will be open this weekend.