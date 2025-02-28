ICE detains mother and brother of El Monte woman battling cancer

An undocumented mother is now in federal custody along with her undocumented son after ICE detained them, sending shockwaves through a family in El Monte.

The family says the mother doesn’t have a criminal background, and she is the primary caretaker for her daughter Xitlali, who is battling cancer.

Friends and relatives of the detainees held a protest this Thursday against the detention. The demonstrators say they are outraged with the way ICE, without apparent explanation, placed them in their custody.

“Ma' it's okay. You didn't do anything,” said the Xitlali, while the mother tearfully responded, ”But they're going to take me away.”

As she was handcuffed by ICE agents outside her home in El Monte, Yolanda, 50, cried inconsolably, not understanding why she is being taken away. As she recorded with her cellphone, one of her four children demanded the detention order from the agents, who ignored the request.

Moments later, the same thing happened with Johnathan, Yolanda's son.

“They pushed him into the car and without questions they grabbed him, they were telling him that he had the warrant but he didn't show it,” said Xitlali, a U.S. citizen.

Both remain in different detention centers. Leaving Xitlali, who suffers from bone cancer, without her two pillars.

“When I'm taking chemo I feel very, very bad, I can't do anything, I can't even wake up properly, I'm half asleep. She helps me, she bathes me, she changes me, she makes my food,” said Xitlali.

Her brother was the one who worked to pay for the family's needs. According to Xitlali, her brother was targeted by the authorities for a crime for which he paid a sentence approximately 10 years ago and her mother, she says, is what they call a collateral detention.

Unfortunately, there is little hope that they will be able to stay in the country, says their attorney

“There would be a possibility, if ICE grants a certain pardon that would allow the mother to fight her case in court instead of staying in detention, but that would be based on a humanitarian issue and doesn't guarantee they would let her in the country,” said David Acalin, the family's attorney.

“I feel like my life is falling apart,” said Xitlali, but she is not giving up and, supported by her friends, is raising funds through the internet so that her loved ones will take on the legal battle in front of them.

Our sister station Telemundo 52 requested a comment from ICE, but they have not provided any information about the case.