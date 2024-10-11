‘I didn't get to say goodbye.' Family mourns woman killed by rock thrown through car windshield

The devastated family of Sarina Rodriguez who was killed after someone threw a rock through her car windshield is speaking out about the tragedy as the person responsible remains at large.

Rodriguez was driving with her boyfriend along Highway 138 near Highway 18 in Antelope Valley just after midnight on Oct. 8 when a large rock was thrown through her windshield, according to CHP. The rock struck and killed the 25-year-old driver.

"It happened right before I went into the turn. A car passed me never went into the turn, the rock was directly for the driver right above the cluster it broke the steering wheel ring," recounted Franko Martinez, who was the passenger in the vehicle.

Martinez said he was able to steer the car to the shoulder but there was nothing he could do to help Rodriguez.

"All I can do is pray right now. It's hard to sleep," said Martinez.

CHP continues to investigate the tragedy and at least one other similar incident that happened two days before Rodriguez was killed, where a large rock was thrown at another car's windshield.

"I didn’t get to say goodbye to her and I didn’t get to tell her how much I loved her because I do. I did. I always will," said Sylvia Perez, sister to Rodriguez.

The heartbroken family asks anyone on the road that day who may have seen something to come forward to help keep other drivers safe and bring justice to Rodriguez.

"There is a killer on this road and we have to find this person," said Drew Harrity, uncle to Rodriguez. "There was a whole life behind this story that was cut short and a promising future that she had. I can promise you if anyone out there met her they would love her too. That’s who she was."