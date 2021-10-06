Husband Suspected in Instagram Star's Slaying Found Dead in Florida, Police Say

The husband of a slain social media star was found dead in a Florida home when authorities arrived to arrest him on charges in connection with the death of his wife last year in Texas, U.S. Marshals and police say.

A Houston Police Department detective said at a news conference Wednesday that there was no confrontation at the Fort Myers, Florida, house when U.S. Marshals arrived late Tuesday seeking to arrest Thomas Sharkey. He was found dead, apparently by suicide, officals said.

The U.S. Marshals issued a brief statement saying they were executing a warrant after receiving a lead from law enforcement in Houston and had located Sharkey before finding him dead. They did not elaborate.

Authorities have said Sharkey was wanted out of Harris County, Texas, on a murder charge in connection with the death of his wife, Alexis Robinault. The 26-year-old woman, who went by Alexis Sharkey, was found Nov. 28 in some roadside bushes about 3 miles (nearly 5 kilometers) from her apartment.

Police had not publicly identified Tom Sharkey as a suspect in his wife's death until Wednesday.

Robinault had garnered a sizeable Instagram following by showing off beauty products. She identified herself as a “mentor” for a marketing company that sells hair and skincare products.

The Houston police detective Burrow said the couple had been separated but had not filed for divorce. “He was interested in reconciling their relationship, and she did not appear to be,” he said.

