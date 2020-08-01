Hurricane Isaias Lashes Bahamas While Florida Battens Down

What to Know Isaias was expected to restrengthen to a hurricane overnight into Sunday as it moved off the east coast of Florida

A significant weather advisory is in place for Miami-Dade and Broward, where rain and wind gusts are expected to last through the night

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center showed the storm's maximum sustained winds at 70 miles per hour

Periods of gusty winds and heavy rain were expected in South Florida into Saturday night and early Sunday as Isaias weakened to a tropical storm off the east coast.

Isias had maximum sustained winds at 70 mph as it moved to the northwest at 9 MPH, according to the 8 p.m. Saturday update from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Isaias was expected to restrengthen and could regain hurricane strength Saturday night or early Sunday, forecasters said.

8pm Saturday: No change in this advisory... Isaias remains a tropical storm. Stronger winds to arrive in South Florida overnight accompanied by passing bands of showers. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/HIIcd8NidJ — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) August 1, 2020

The storm was about 100 miles southeast of Fort Lauderdale and about 85 miles south of Freeport on Grand Bahama Island.

The forecast track for Isaias shifted a little east Saturday morning, taking Miami-Dade and Broward out of the storm's cone of concern. Still, unsettled weather was expected in South Florida into Sunday, with periods of dry weather between gusty winds and heavy rain.

We are entering the time period where we'll see the best chance for tropical storm force winds, sustained or gusts.

The mostly likely area to see the strongest winds will be in coastal, northeast Broward. The peak of the strong, gusty winds will likely range from 1-5am. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/hHo9a1nlVP — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) August 1, 2020

Impacts will also be felt along the coast, with the gustiest winds hitting at 50 mph later into the evening and overnight.

Despite the cone moving, a tropical storm warning remained in effect along the coast in Miami-Dade and Broward.

A hurricane watch that had been in effect for coastal Broward County from Hallandale Beach to south of Boca Raton was discontinued.

A hurricane warning remained in effect for Boca Raton to the Volusia/Flagler County line.

A tropical storm warning was also in effect for Lake Okeechobee and from the Volusia/Flagler County line to Ponte Vedra Beach. A tropical storm watch was in effect north of Ponte Vedra Beach to Altamaha Sound, Georgia.

A storm surge watch was also in effect for Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedre Beach.

Yesterday the @NWSMiami ‘reasonable worst case’ of hurricane conditions — in red — extended all the way to Pompano Beach. Now they only reach W Palm Beach. Orange is high-end tropical storm, yellow is low-end tropical storm. The NWS ‘worst-case’ has a 10% chance of happening. pic.twitter.com/Lc9CZX4eaU — John Morales (@JohnMoralesNBC6) August 1, 2020

The forecast track showed the storm pushing north along the Eastern Seaboard through midweek as it remains a Category 1.

Florida authorities said they had prepared shelters, but didn't expect to have to evacuate people.

“The most important thing we want people to do now is remain vigilant,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Miami Mayor Carlos Giménez said Friday that 20 evacuation centers were on standby that could be set up with COVID-19 safety measures.

“We still don’t think there is a need to open shelters for this storm, but they are ready,” he said.

Officials said that social-distancing measures prompted by COVID-19 meant each person in shelters needed to have 40 square feet and no more cafeteria-style dining would be allowed. People who are infected with the new coronavirus and need to evacuate will be isolated in classrooms separate them from the general population, Giménez said.

At a Palm Beach Gardens shelter, residents had to get their temperatures checked by health officials before entering the makeshift facility.

South Floridians spent Saturday surfing, dining and dodging some wind and rain as Isaias flipped between hurricane and tropical storm strength off the coast.

Public buses were transporting residents to the shelter as crews worked to sanitise the buses between stops.

"We shopped for a little bit of groceries, it's not going to hit us that hard, so we didn't do the extreme shopping that we usually did, last time there was a hurricane and we're just saying home because it's not that big hurricane to, like, panic about it and you know, load up on a lot of supplies," resident Natalie Betancur said.

DeSantis said the state was “fully prepared for this and any future storm during this hurricane season,” with stockpiles of personal protective equipment, generators, bottled water and meals ready to be distributed.

But he urged people to have seven days of food, water and medication on hand and said state-run coronavirus testing sites in the areas where the storm could hit would be closed.

“Our sites, because they’re outdoors with tents, if it were to get 40-, 50-mile-per-hour winds, it would just collapse,” he said. “Safety is paramount for that.”

In Daytona Beach and Polk County, authorities distributed sandbags and other officials advised people to have emergency provisions at home sufficient for three to seven days.

Authorities in North Carolina ordered the evacuation of Ocracoke Island, which was slammed by last year’s Hurricane Dorian, starting Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, officials in the Bahamas cleared people out of Abaco island who have been living in temporary structures since Dorian devastated the area, killing at least 70 people.

Bahamian officials said they were concerned about a Category 1 storm hitting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The center of COVID-19 now is in Grand Bahama,” the island’s minister, Sen. Kwasi Thompson, told government-run ZNS Bahamas. “No one wanted to see a situation where we are now facing a hurricane.”

Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis relaxed a coronavirus lockdown as a result of the storm, but imposed a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. He said supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and hardware stores would be open as long as weather permitted.

The Bahamas has reported more than 570 confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 14 deaths. It recently barred travelers from the U.S. following a surge in cases after it reopened to international tourism.

Paula Miller, Mercy Corps director for the Bahamas, told The Associated Press that people on the island were still standing in line for gas on Saturday ahead of the storm.

The area was still recovering from Dorian, complicating preparations for this one.

“People are doing the best they can to prepare, but a lot of businesses still have not fully repaired their roofs or their structures," she said. “Even a lower level storm could really set them back.”

Footage from North Andros Island shows Isaias' impact on the Bahamas.

The storm has already been destructive in the Caribbean: On Thursday, while still a tropical storm, Isaias uprooted trees, destroyed crops and caused widespread flooding and small landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

One man died in the Dominican Republic, where more than 5,000 people were evacuated, hundreds of homes were damaged or destroyed and more than 130 communities were cut off by floodwaters.

In Puerto Rico, the National Guard rescued at least 35 people from floodwaters that swept away one woman who remained missing.