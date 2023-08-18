Hilary speeds up, on track for earlier arrival in SoCal. See updates on the storm

A first-ever tropical storm warning was issued for Southern California as Hurricane Hilary threatened to deliver rain, flash flooding and strong winds to the Los Angeles area this weekend in a historic severe weather event.

Hilary strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane Friday and was downgraded Saturday to a Category 3 as it moved up Mexico's Pacific coast. The system is expected to weaken to a tropical storm over the weekend, but that will still mean rare August rain in SoCal and possible catastrophic flooding during what is historically the region's driest month of the year.

The anticipated arrival of Hilary's most severe rainfall has changed from initial estimates of late Sunday to earlier Sunday and into the evening hours. Impacts from that rain could continue well into the overnight hours and Monday, including widespread flash flooding. Damaging winds are possible in some areas.

No tropical storm has made landfall in Southern California since Sept. 25, 1939, when a system lost its hurricane status just before moving onshore in Long Beach. The results were catastrophic.

Saturday, 7:13 a.m.: Hilary speeds up

Category 3 Hurricane Hilary appears to be on track for an earlier than previously expected arrival in Southern California as a tropical storm. The heaviest rain is likely to begin early Sunday and continue into the afternoon.

“We’re going to be seeing more of the impact we think (Sunday) morning into (Sunday) afternoon, rather than later in the day,” said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola. “We are going to get a significant amount of rain and flooding is going to be the biggest threat.”

The system also shifted slightly east, but remained on track for Southern California.

Thunderstorms began to pop up in the desert well east of Los Angeles due to Hilary’s outer bands.

In an update early Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center said heavy rain will begin well in advance of the center of the storm. The storm was centered about 240 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja peninsula and moving north-northwest at 13 mph. The system was expected to turn more toward the north and increase speed.

Saturday, 5 a.m.: When will Hilary arrive in SoCal?

Hilary is expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm as it enters colder waters closer to the Southern California coast. When the rare tropical storm warning was issued Friday afternoon for Southern California, that indicated tropical storm conditions were expected within 36 hours. The timing places Hilary on track to deliver the most severe rain and wind in Southern California by Sunday afternoon and into Monday.

The National Hurricane Center predicted “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” for the Baja California Peninsula and for the southwestern United States.

Hurricane Hilary

1-5 Rainfall forecast

“Do not go out from Sunday into the overnight hours,” said NBC4 forecaster David Biggar. “We are looking at seeing a lot of rainfall, and we could see some considerable flooding issues across some of our inland spots.”

Washed out roads are a concern in desert communities.

This National Hurricane Center map was updated at 5 a.m. PT Saturday. Credit: NHC

The west-central coast of the Baja California Peninsula is under a hurricane warning Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING issued for Southern California.



A WARNING means Tropical Storm conditions are expected within 36hrs. Heavy rainfall/flooding is the main concern, along with gusty winds. @NBCLA #HurricaneHilary pic.twitter.com/MF2149Yvcn — David Biggar (@DavidNBCLA) August 19, 2023

Friday, 8:33 p.m.: Tropical storm warning for Southern California

The National Weather Service (NWS) upgraded its tropical storm watch to a warning for large parts of Southern California, particularly in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The agency said locations most likely to be impacted by the warning include Long Beach, Torrance, Santa Monica, Redondo Beach, Rancho Palos Verdes, Malibu and LAX. According to NWS, the tropical storm warning is forecasted to bring winds of 15 to 25 mph, with isolated gusts having the potential to reach 30 mph. The agency said the warning will be in effect through Monday.

NBC4 Meteorologist David Biggar said gusty winds are in store for the region Sunday, with rain slated to begin the same day. As of Friday evening, the peak of the storm is forecasted during Sunday afternoon and evening.

Here are latest key points about #HurricaneHilary.



Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for #LosAngeles county and most of #Ventura county and the adjacent coastal waters.



Still anticipating significant impacts for #SoCal from Hilary. #CAwx https://t.co/njggd6t06M — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 19, 2023

Impact on Sports

Bracing for inclement weather, several professional Southern California sports teams announced changes to their schedule.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, LAFC and LA Galaxy announced they are postponing their Sunday games. Both MLB teams will now have split doubleheaders Saturday while the soccer teams announced they are rescheduling their respective games.

Click here for details on the changes.

Friday, 4:06 p.m.

The flash flood risk increased across the region with considerable flooding likely for inland Southern California. All rivers, streams, creeks and arroyos will have water flowing through them. Some desert and mountain roads could be washed out by the remnants of Hilary.

Friday, 2:17 p.m.

A rare Southern California tropical storm watch was extended to all of LA County and portions of Ventura County. The watch issued earlier Friday was for parts of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The watch means tropical conditions are expected to start within 48 hours and includes Santa Catalina and Santa Barbara islands. Two rescue boats are normally stationed on the island, but county authorities said a third was added Friday.

The tropical storm watch is the first ever issued in Southern California, according to the National Weather Service.

Tropical Storm WATCH has been expanded to include all of Los Angeles County, and portions of Ventura County. @NBCLA



Please continue to monitor forecasts over the next few days. https://t.co/LmWD4ihmHp pic.twitter.com/2wkYnJF1DE — David Biggar (@DavidNBCLA) August 18, 2023

Friday, 1 p.m.

Hilary is expected to strengthen more before it starts to weaken as it moves into colder waters near Southern California. The system is still expected to be a hurricane when approaching Mexico’s Baja California peninsula on Saturday night, then weaken to a tropical storm on Sunday.

The Mexican government said Hilary might brush a remote area on the western edge of the Baja California peninsula early Sunday. The government extended hurricane watches and warnings northward for parts of the Baja California peninsula A tropical storm watch was in effect for parts of mainland Mexico.

Friday, 9 a.m.

A rare Tropical Storm Watch was issued Friday for parts of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The watch means tropical conditions are expected to start within 48 hours.

The watch is for Catalina and Santa Barbara islands, the Antelope Valley foothills, San Gabriel Mountains, the 5 Freeway Corridor, Santa Clarita Valley, and Highway 14 Corridor, as well as much of the southern coastal waters.

The tropical storm watch is the first ever issued in Southern California, according to the National Weather Service.

"On the forecast track, a turn toward the northwest and north- northwest is expected (Friday) and tonight, followed by a faster motion toward the north Saturday night and Sunday," the National Hurricane Center's Friday morning advisory said. "The center of Hilary will move close to the west coast of the Baja California Peninsula over the weekend and reach Southern California by Sun night. Fluctuations in intensity are likely over the next day or so. Weakening is expected to begin by Saturday, but Hilary will still be a hurricane when it approaches the west coast of the Baja California peninsula Saturday night and Sunday. Hilary is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by Sun afternoon before it reaches southern California."

Tropical Storm WATCH has been issued for OC, Inland Empire, Catalina, and Mountains of LA, San Bernardino, Riverside, and Orange Counties.



A WATCH means trop storm conditions are expected within 48hrs. Heavy rainfall/flooding is the main concern, along with gusty winds. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/WJeFemGBff — David Biggar (@DavidNBCLA) August 18, 2023

Friday Morning Update

Hilary developed into a Category 4 hurricane by Friday morning. The powerful system was about 100 miles south of Socorro Island in Mexico and about 400 miles south of Cabo San Lucas on the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, according to a 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The system remains on track to become a tropical storm by the time it closes in on Southern California. Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches and isolated amounts of up to 10 inches are expected in parts of SoCal, including mountain communities.

"Hilary remains a large and powerful Category 4 hurricane," the National Hurricane Center advisory said. "Significant flooding impacts possible across portions of Baja California dn the Southwestern United States."

The hurricane's center was moving west-northwest at about 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of about 145 mph.

The storm will lose strength as it gets closer to Southern California and colder water with wind speeds decreasing from 120 mph early Saturday to 70 mph Sunday night and 40 mph by Monday evening.

This map was updated at 5 a.m. Friday.

Thursday Update

Early Thursday, Hilary was more than 1,000 miles away from Los Angeles, well off the southwest coast of Mexico. By Thursday afternoon, the system strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast, moving west-northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of about 105 mph. It was about 500 miles south-southeast of Los Cabos on the southern tip of the Baja peninsula.

By the evening, the storm upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph with winds up to 120 mph.

A tropical cyclone will bring heavy rain to Southern California. Meteorologist David Biggar has the evening forecast for Thursday, August 17, 2023.