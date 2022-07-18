Southern California

Huntington Beach Shark Sighting Closes Ocean Access

The city has a policy that if a shark shows aggressive behavior or is a certain size, then the waters are closed for at least four hours, Carey said.

Huntington Beach authorities Monday closed access to the waters off Sunset Beach, between Warner Avenue and Anderson Street, following a shark sighting.

A beachgoer flagged a lifeguard between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m., saying a shark had been spotted, said Jennifer Carey, a spokeswoman for the city of Huntington Beach.

The shark was estimated to be between 8 and 12 feet, Carey said.

"Based on those sizes, it may not be a juvenile shark,'' Carey said.

The city has a policy that if a shark shows aggressive behavior or is a certain size, then the waters are closed for at least four hours, Carey said.

Access to the water could be reopened between 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Carey said.

Visitors to the beach should check safebeachday.com for updates, Carey said.

(Video credit: Long Beach State University.) Researchers from California State University, Long Beach and the University of Minnesota published an article earlier this month with insight on the location, movement and disposition of juvenile white sharks off Southern California beaches.

