Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach Police Seize $1 Million Worth of Drugs

The drugs included cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

By Jonathan Lloyd

About $1 million worth of drugs were seized in a Southern California investigation that began in October 2021.
Huntington Beach Police Department

Two men were arrested an about $1 million worth of drugs were seized Tuesday during a Southern California anti-drug operation that began last month. 

The arrests and seizure came during an investigation into a drug trafficking organization based in Mexico, police said. Details about the investigation were not immediately available.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The drugs were being distributed in Orange and Los Angeles counties, authorities said. 

Two men, ages 21 and 29, were arrested Tuesday in connection with the investigation in Bell. One man had 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine on him at the time of the arrest, police said. 

U.S. & World

Food banks 20 hours ago

US Food Banks Struggle to Feed Hungry Amid Surging Prices

Kenosha 9 hours ago

Rittenhouse: ‘I Didn't Do Anything Wrong. I Defended Myself'

A search warrant was executed at a suspect’s home, where authorities said they found more drugs and weapons. Authorities seized 317 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 17 kilograms of suspected cocaine and fentanyl, police said.

The suspects were not immediately identified by police. 

This article tagged under:

Huntington Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us