Hunters moon

Hunter's Moon: What It Is and When You Can See It

October's full moon, known as the Hunter's Moon, has arrived, but what does it mean and when is the best time to see it?

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Similar to the Harvest Moon in September, the Hunter's Moon can be seen for multiple nights at the same time, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

The Hunter's Moon reached peak illumination at 10:57 a.m. EST but the moon was below the horizon. The moon will be best visible from sunset Wednesday until sunrise Thursday throughout the United States, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. However, the Hunter's Moon will be back for numerous nights.

U.S. & World

Brian Laundrie 37 mins ago

FBI Confirms Human Remains, Notebook Found in Brian Laundrie Search at Florida Park

coronavirus vaccine 8 hours ago

White House Details Plans to Vaccinate 28M Children Age 5-11

According to popular belief, the moon was named the Hunter's Moon because it signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for cold winter months, the almanac reports.

But the moon itself is simply the first full moon to follow the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon nearest to the autumnal equinox. This year, the Harvest Moon occurred on Sept. 20.

This article tagged under:

Hunters moon
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us