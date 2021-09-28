Immigration

Hundreds Ordered Released as Texas Border Operation Comes Under Fire

Abbott’s program remains under fire from attorneys and others who say he is running an operation that is unconstitutional and illegal

ROMA, TEXAS, USA - APRIL 9: Hundreds of migrants from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador arrives in the U.S. after crossing the Rio Grande river from Mexico aboard, in Roma, Texas, United States on April 9, 2021. The number of migrants crossing into the United States in March jumped to highest level in 15 years, with more than 171,000 migrants.
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

More than 200 people jailed under Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s border enforcement operation are being released after weeks of detainment in state prisons without charges and far from lawyers.

Despite the release, Abbott’s program remains under fire from attorneys and others who say he is running an operation that is unconstitutional and illegal.

They allege the operation is targeting Mexican and Central American men, that officials are speeding detainees through proceedings without proper translations of hearings and documents and that they are moving the men to state prisons where they are held without charges beyond legally allowed times.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationTexasGov. Greg Abbott
