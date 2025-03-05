Pomona

Human remains found in storm drain in Pomona

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

The Pomona Police Department made a gruesome discovery when they found human remains inside of a storm drain on Monday.

Officers responded at around 9:30 a.m. to the area of East End Ave. and E. Third St.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit also arrived at the scene.

The identity of the person is not yet known and is yet to be confirmed by the LA County Medical Examiner's Office.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Pomona
Dashboard
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us