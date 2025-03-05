Human remains found in storm drain in Pomona

The Pomona Police Department made a gruesome discovery when they found human remains inside of a storm drain on Monday.

Officers responded at around 9:30 a.m. to the area of East End Ave. and E. Third St.

The Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit also arrived at the scene.

The identity of the person is not yet known and is yet to be confirmed by the LA County Medical Examiner's Office.

No further details were immediately available.