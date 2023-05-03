crocodile

Human Remains Found Inside Two Crocodiles Believed to Belong to Missing Fisherman

Investigators believe the two crocodiles, around 13-feet-5 inches and 9 feet long, “were involved in an incident,” police said in a statement

By Aina J. Khan | NBC News

Human remains found inside two crocodiles are believed to be those of a missing fisherman, police in Australia said Wednesday.

Officers believe the two crocodiles, around 13-feet-5 inches and 9 feet long, “were involved in an incident with the 65-year-old and were located upstream from where he was last seen,” Queensland Police said in a statement.

The creatures were euthanized by Department of Environment and Science (DES) wildlife officers, the statement said, adding that a search for the man, named by Australian media as Kevin Darmody, had been called off.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

