entertainment news

Hulk Hogan rescues teenage girl from overturned car after Florida crash

The Tampa Police Department said in an email Tuesday that there were only minor injuries from the crash

By Associated Press

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Retired wrestler Hulk Hogan and a friend rescued a teenage girl who was trapped in an overturned vehicle after a crash in Florida, according to Hogan's social media posts.

Hogan said on the social media platform X that he used a ball point pen to puncture the car's airbag and free the girl after witnessing the accident Sunday night in Tampa.

His new wife, yoga instructor Sky Daily, took to Facebook to praise the quick action taken by her 70-year-old husband and the couple's friend Jake Rask.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“By all appearances, she was unscathed, just really rattled, which is an absolute miracle!” Daily wrote.

The Tampa Police Department said in an email Tuesday that there were only minor injuries from the crash.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame and lives in the Tampa Bay area.

U.S. & World

Hunter Biden 3 hours ago

Federal investigators found cocaine on Hunter Biden's gun pouch in 2018 case, prosecutors say

Crime and Courts 4 hours ago

Shooter who killed five people at Colorado LGBTQ+ club charged in federal court

“Thank you God, all is well even now,” he said on X. “Amen HH.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

entertainment news
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us