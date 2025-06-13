As the Department of Homeland Security conducted at least two immigration operations in Huntington Park Thursday morning, a woman said ICE agents came to her home, looking for her undocumented husband.

The 28-years-old U.S. citizen pregnant with twins said having ICE agents at your door is shocking, but seeing Homeland Department Secretary Kristi Noem was even more startling.

“I have never heard that Kristi Noem is going to be at somebody’s house, a whole team, a lot of people like raiding my house like it was a show,” Sabrina Medina said.

Surveillance video showed ICE agents showed up at 6 a.m. as Noem stood on the street with federal agents.

Another video also showed Noem with members of her team putting vests on her as agents moved into Medina’s home and another house across the street.

LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who served in the Congress with Noem, said the secretary chose to have a public spectacle while frightening children and families in the neighborhood.

“I could tell she was doing a full camera crew production. She was getting hair and makeup done. She was putting on a show,” said Hahn, while calling for the end of the raids. “I really object to that. That really should not be what our government should be doing.”

Medina, who is due in November, said the agents busted into her bathroom while she was in the shower, demanding that she come out.

“I feel like a criminal now,” she said. “I felt humiliated. I’m pregnant. I’m scared. I’m shaking.”

Medina said her undocumented husband, Jorge Saldana, left home the night before after the couple got into an argument over federal agent sightings. The expectant mother saie her husband did serve time for a violent offense without clarifying what it is.

It’s unclear whether anyone was detained from the operations.

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to NBC Los Angeles’ request for comment.