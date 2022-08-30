How to Watch Tuesday Night's SpaceX Rocket Launch From the California Coast

What to Know A SpaceX rocket is set for launch Tuesday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara.

The launch window opens at 10:40 p.m. California time

The rocket will fly south, carrying Starlink satellites into orbit.

A SpaceX rocket might deliver a spectacle in the night sky Tuesday after it launches from the California coast.

The Falcon 9 rocket will send the 46 Starlink Internet satellites into low-Earth orbit after launch, scheduled for about 10:40 p.m. California time. Depending on weather conditions, the rocket could be visible for hundreds of miles around as it heads south from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara.

SpaceX will attempt to land the rocket's first-stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Here's what to know about the launch.

How can I watch the SpaceX rocket launch?

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes prior to the rockets liftoff using this link or by watching the YouTube video below.

The launch is scheduled for Tuesday at about 10:40 p.m.

A night launch promises more of a spectacle that daytime launches for Southern California skygazers. The best view of the launch will likely be in Lompoc or along the coast from Gaviota to Point Mugu.

In Southern California, look to the north-northwest for a streak of light climbing in the sky.

The rocket was visible from the Los Angeles area during past night launches. Depending on weather conditions, stage separation might provide a stunning spectacle in the night sky.

In December 2017, a launch after sunset captivated Southern Californians who saw this amazing sight during stage separation.

After liftoff, the Falcon 9 rocket will travel south along the coast.

"If the sky is clear, the launch may be visible to the unaided eye for hundreds of miles," Vandenberg Space Force Base said in a statement.

A backup launch opportunity is set for Wednesday 10:40 p.m.

There will be a @SpaceX launch from Vandenberg SFB tonight. This should be easy to see around Southern California due to clear skies (just clouds/fog at the launch site).



Starting at 10:40PM, look towards the W/NW for a rapidly climbing bright light/streak. 🚀@NBCLA pic.twitter.com/ncoCGZm8Rh — David Biggar (@DavidNBCLA) August 30, 2022

What are Starlink satellites?

SpaceX has a Starlink constellation of more than 2,000 satellites orbiting Earth about 340 miles up. The satellites have been shuttled into space by SpaceX rockets.

The Starlink network is designed to deliver high-speed internet anywhere around the globe. SpaceX said in March that there are about 250,000 total Starlink subscribers, which includes both consumers and enterprise customers.

Can I see the Starlink satellites in orbit?

Yes, they sometimes put on a celestial show. If light conditions are right, the satellites appear in a train as they parade across the night sky.

The satellites are sometimes visible in the first few minutes after sundown and before sunrise when the sun is below the horizon, but the satellites are high enough to reflect direct sunlight.

Use the FindStarlink tracker to find the best upcoming viewing times.