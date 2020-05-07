pets

How to Prepare Pets for Your Return to Work

Signs your pet is experiencing separation anxiety include hiding before you're about to leave the home, panting, shaking and salivating.

By Lolita Lopez and Josh Davis

NBC Universal, Inc.

With businesses slowly starting to open up again, you may be among the people who will soon head back to work. Believe it or not, that could have a major impact on the health of your pets because when you’re no longer in the house 24/7, dogs and cats could experience separation anxiety.

"Separation anxiety is one of the major behavioral issues we deal with in pets," said Hollywood veterinarian Julio Lopez. 

In fact, separation anxiety is diagnosed in up to 40% of dogs referred to behavioral practices in North America, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 14 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Birx to Help Lead Remdesivir Distribution; Pence Spokeswoman Tests Positive

Ahmaud Arbery 7 hours ago

Georgia Officials Promise Thorough Probe in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Lopez says signs your pet is experiencing separation anxiety include hiding before you’re about to leave the home, panting, shaking and salivating.

"One of the tips that you can do that's very easy is stop taking your pet to everything that you're doing currently," said Lopez. "So you may want to take a walk in the morning and a walk in the evening without your pet."

Lopez also recommends giving pets activities while you're away, like putting a treat inside a toy that takes them a while to figure out.

In some cases, your pet may howl or cry when you leave, or even become destructive.

"Those pets may need medication—anti-anxiety medications— to help them get adjusted to the new period," said Lopez. "With the hope that over time you can gradually reduce and come off those medications."

This article tagged under:

pets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us