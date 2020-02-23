7 Injured in Shooting at Texas Flea Market, Sheriff Says

A sheriff in Southeast Texas says seven people were injured after a shooting at a Houston flea market that was holding a dance.

The Houston Chronicle reports the incident happened Sunday night at the Mercado Sabadomingo. A man was detained after the shooting.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the suspect told authorities that the gun was in his pocket when it accidentally went off. But the sheriff adds the suspect's version of the incident didn't match the evidence.

@HCSOTexas units are responding to a flea market at 8712 Airline. Very preliminary info: 7 people shot and being transported to hospitals. Scene remains active. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/o3ZdOQzJN8 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 24, 2020

Gonzalez says one man was struck by the bullet, which then ricocheted and injured six others, all adults. He says the man who was shot did not know the suspect. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.