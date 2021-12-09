House Staffer Carrying Gun Arrested in Capitol Office Building: Police

A House staffer who walked into a congressional office building in Washington, D.C., with a gun in his bag Thursday has been arrested, U.S. Capitol Police said.

Jeffrey Allsbrooks, 57, said he forgot the gun was in his bag, police said.

Allsbrooks walked into the Longworth Building before 7:40 a.m. Officers spotted the firearm inside a bag on an x-ray image.

Officers found Allsbrooks about four minutes later, police said.

He faces a charge of carrying a pistol without a license, police said.

Allsbrooks works with the House Chief Administrative Office, a non-partisan office that helps congressional officers with day-to-day operations.

A security alert was issued for the Longworth building due to police activity Thursday morning, but police issued an all-clear shortly after, NBC News reported.

The arrest came as President Joe Biden was preparing to pay tribute to former Republican senator and presidential contender Bob Dole, who is lying in state at the Capitol.

U.S. Capitol Police have been on high alert following a year marked by security breaches and deadly attacks at the Capitol, including the Jan. 6 insurrection.

A U.S. Capitol Police officer died and another was badly injured on April 2 when a man rammed a car into them at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol, authorities said.

A man drove a pickup truck onto a sidewalk outside the Library of Congress in August and claimed he had explosives, leading law enforcement to evacuate government buildings and nearby homes as they negotiated with the suspect.

A man with multiple knives who said he was “on patrol” was arrested near Democratic National Committee headquarters in September, Capitol Police said.