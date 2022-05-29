Paul Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Husband Arrested for DUI in Napa County

By NBC Bay Area staff

Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was arrested for driving under the influence, officials confirmed.

Pelosi was detained and arrested in Napa County Saturday night and released on bail Sunday morning, according to Napa County authorities.

"The court information states that Paul Pelosi was hit with two misdemeanor counts: Driving under the influence as well as driving with a blood alcohol level above .08," NBC News reported.

He is facing misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with .08 alcohol percentage and alcohol related reckless driving. His bail was set at $5,000.

Nany Pelosi's office released a statement saying “the Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.”  

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

