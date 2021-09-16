Anthony Gonzalez

House Republican Who Voted to Impeach Trump Won't Run Again

The Ohio Republican Party censured Gonzalez in May for voting in February to impeach Trump

By Jill Colvin and Julie Carr Smyth

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, speaks during a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, on intercollegiate athlete compensation. Federal legislation setting guidelines for college athletes to pursue money-making opportunities could be proposed within a month, and Gonzalez, who is planning to introduce it, said Thursday, June 4, 2020, there will be no blanket antitrust exemption for the NCAA.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

One of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol announced Thursday night he will not seek reelection in Ohio next year.

U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a former NFL player with a once-bright political future, cited his two young children for his decision and noted “the chaotic political environment that currently infects our country.” He is the first Latino to represent Ohio in Congress.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“While my desire to build a fuller family life is at the heart of my decision, it is also true that the current state of our politics, especially many of the toxic dynamics inside our own party, is a significant factor in my decisions,” Gonzalez said in his statement.

Gonzalez, 36, would have faced Max Miller in the 2022 primary. Trump has endorsed Miller, his former White House and campaign aide, as part of his bid to punish those who voted for his impeachment or blocked his efforts to overturn the results of the election. Trump rallied for Miller this summer.

U.S. & World

South Carolina 21 hours ago

SC Lawyer Murdaugh Exits Jail After $10M Insurance Fraud Arrest

gabby petito 20 hours ago

Where Is Gabby? New Video Shows Missing NY Woman After Reported Fight With Fiancé in Utah

Gonzalez represents northeast Ohio's 16th Congressional District, in the northeastern part of the state.

The Ohio Republican Party censured Gonzalez in Mayfor voting in February to impeach Trump. Gonzalez has stood by his impeachment vote in the face of fierce pushback from his party’s conservative wing.

It remains unclear whether any of the other House Republicans who joined Gonzalez in voting for impeachment will follow in his footsteps.

In an interview with the New York Times announcing his decision, Gonzalez called Trump “a cancer for the country” who represents a threat to democracy and said that Jan. 6 had been “a line-in-the-sand moment” for him.

While he said there seemed to have been a moment then when the party might break with the former president, he has been dismayed by its decision to instead embrace Trump.

“This is the direction that we’re going to go in for the next two years and potentially four, and it’s going to make Trump the center of fund-raising efforts and political outreach,” Gonzalez told the newspaper. “That’s not something I’m going to be part of.”

He said he plans to spend his time now working to prevent Trump from being elected to the White House again.

“Most of my political energy will be spent working on that exact goal,” he said.

Trump aides and Miller’s campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Anthony GonzalezDONALD TRUMPRepublican PartyOhio Republicans
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us