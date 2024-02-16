A firefighter died in a catastrophic house explosion in Sterling, Virginia, Friday evening, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said.

Firefighters at the scene dispatched several mayday calls for the fire in the 300 block of Silver Ridge Drive — one saying a firefighter was "trapped by debris."

“I’d say this is the worst call we can respond to, and this is a time when we need to support each other and hold each other,” Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Asst. Chief James Williams.

The injuries to nine firefighters and two civilians range from serious to less severe, Williams said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“The house is pretty much leveled,” a firefighter said on a dispatch call.

“Total devastation," Williams said. "There’s a debris field well into the street and into the neighborhood.”

Multiple firefighters were trapped.

Loudoun County Fire responded to a call about a natural gas smell at about 7:40 p.m. The explosion happened shortly after firefighters responded.

Washington Gas went to the scene to assist in the investigation.

"We are verifying the integrity of our system in the surrounding area," the utility said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to those who were injured and to the Loudoun County Fire department for the loss of one of their own."

“It’s a huge physical and emotional toll on everyone associated with the fire department,” Williams said.

"It was very smoky; there was debris falling from the sky," neighbor Kyleigh Krishreck said.

She said it felt like something struck her house.

Several neighbors said their homes were damaged by the explosion as well.

Northbound Silver Ridge Drive is closed at Seneca Ridge Drive, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.