Baldwin Park

Hours After Rapper 50 Cent Makes Appearance, 2 Men Shot in Baldwin Park Parking Lot–One Dead

By Staff Reports

Kim Tobin

Two men were shot Saturday in a Baldwin Park parking lot and one of them died, authorities said.

It happened at 6:19 p.m. in the 3200 block of Baldwin Park Boulevard,
said Deputy Ed Luna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital, with his condition not available.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were conducting an on-scene investigation, Luna said.

According to social media posts by 50 Cent, the rapper was scheduled to appear at a liquor store at the location earlier in the day. The rapper posted videos with large crowds gathered as he arrived at the location.

Further details were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Baldwin Parkshooting
