Hourly minimum wage in California set to increase in 2024

The minimum wage in California will increase to $16 per hour on Jan. 1, 2024, according to the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR).

For fast food employees, the minimum wage will increase to $20 per hour starting on April 1, 2024. The rise will be effective after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the legislation AB 1228, which also includes changes to working conditions such as health, safety and training.

The DIR said the minimum wage is a requirement for all employers in California.

"The minimum wage is an obligation of the employer and cannot be waived by any agreement, including collective bargaining agreements," according to the DIR.

Cities in California with a higher minimum wage

The wage increase applies to the entire state of California, however, some cities and counties have enacted ordinances that allow an added increase to the minimum wage.

For such cities, “the employer must follow the stricter standard; that is, the one that is the most beneficial to the employee,” and therefore must pay a higher minimum wage, according to the DIR.

The DIR refers to UC Berkeley's Labor Center for the list of cities and counties in the Golden State with the highest minimum wages.

Alameda: Minimum wage is $16.52 as of 7/1/2023.

Belmont: Minimum wage will be $17.35 effective 1/1/2024

Berkeley: Minimum wage is $18.07 as of 7/1/2023

Burlingame: Minimum wage will be $17.03 effective 1/1/2024

Cupertino: the minimum wage will be $17.75 effective 1/1/2024

Daly City: Minimum wage will be $16.62 effective 1/1/2024

East Palo Alto: Minimum wage will be $17.00 effective 1/1/2024

El Cerrito: Minimum wage will be $17.92 effective 1/1/2024

Emeryville: Minimum wage is $18.67 as of 7/1/2023

Foster City: Minimum wage will be $17.00 effective 1/1/2024

Fremont: Minimum wage is $16.80 as of 7/1/2023

Half Moon Bay: Minimum wage will be $17.01 effective 1/1/2024

Hayward: Minimum wage is $16.34 as of 1/1/2023. (Hayward's rate for small employers is the same as the state of California's)

Los Altos: Minimum wage will be $17.75 effective 1/1/2024

Los Angeles: Minimum wage is $16.78 as of 7/1/2023

Los Angeles County (unincorporated): Minimum wage is $16.90 as of 7/1/2023

Malibu: Minimum wage is $16.90 as of 7/1/2023

Menlo Park: Minimum wage will be $16.70 effective 1/1/2024

Milpitas: Minimum wage is $17.20 as of 7/1/2023

Mountain View: Minimum wage will be $18.75 effective 1/1/2024

Novato: Minimum wage is $16.04 as of 1/1/2023. (Very large business rate (100+ employees): $16.86)

Oakland: Minimum wage will be $16.50 effective 1/1/2024. Hotel Minimum Wage Rate goes up to $17.94 per hour (with Health Benefits), and $23.91 per hour (without Health Benefits) effective 1/1/2024.

Palo Alto: Minimum wage will be $17.80 effective 1/1/2024

Pasadena: Minimum wage is $16.93 as of 7/1/2023

Petaluma: Minimum wage will be $17.45 effective 1/1/2024

Redwood City: Minimum wage will be $17.70 effective 1/1/2024

Richmond: Minimum wage will be $17.20 effective 1/1/2024

San Carlos: the minimum wage will be $16.87 effective 1/1/2024

San Diego: Minimum wage will be $16.85 effective 1/1/2024

San Francisco: Minimum wage is $18.07 as of 7/1/2023

San Jose: Minimum wage will be $17.55 effective 1/1/2024

San Mateo: Minimum wage will be $17.35 effective 1/1/2024

San Mateo County (unincorporated): Minimum wage will be $17.06 effective 1/1/2024

Santa Clara: Minimum wage will be $17.75 effective 1/1/2024

Santa Monica: Minimum wage is $16.90 as of 7/1/2023. The wage for hotels and businesses operating on hotel property is $19.73 per hour effective on 7/1/2023

Santa Rosa: the minimum wage will be $17.45 effective 1/1/2024

Sonoma: The minimum wage is $17.00 as of 1/1/2023.

South San Francisco: Minimum wage will be $17.25 effective 1/1/2024

Sunnyvale: Minimum wage will be $18.55 effective 1/1/2024

West Hollywood: Minimum wage is $19.08 as of 7/1/2023.