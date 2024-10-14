Hotel del Coronado's spirited October events are ‘inn' spooky style

What to Know The hotel, which opened in 1888, is said to be a favorite gathering place of phantom guests, particularly the famous wraith Kate Morgan

Halloween season events abound at the elegant inn, with fright flicks, parties, and more on the schedule

Enjoy "An Evening with the Spirits" Oct. 26; a ticket is $75

Other happenings, including "Ghost Roasts" on the beach, are on the October schedule

SUPERNATURAL STAY-OVERS: Hotels that are said to be haunted haven't always embraced those hauntings to the fabulous fullest, though that has been changing in recent years. And, if a hotel does embrace its ethereal reputation — and inns often do these days, as many guests like a ghosty tale or two — the resident ghost might not have a name or even a backstory. But then there are those special spots that have well-known wraiths, the famous figures that have a certain storied reputation. Kate Morgan, the ghost that has long been associated with Hotel del Coronado, is one such spectral celebrity, a cherished icon among those who adore a good ghost tour. This otherworldly visitor is a part of the fabric of the Victorian-era inn, as evidence by her continuing "presence," through tales told, at "An Evening with the Spirits."

FLOAT BY THE HOTEL... for the Oct. 26 soirée, which will include "the haunting story of Kate Morgan," who called upon The Del in 1892, as well as other skin-tingly tales of atmospheric, turret-topped destination. If you can't materialize at the hotel on the final Saturday of October 2024, there are other seasonal temptations afoot, including the chance to carve pumpkins — that's taking place over numerous October dates — as well as "Ghost Roasts" on the beach, which sits just beyond the hotel's gracious rooms. And the popular "Haunted Happenings" tour? That's happening nightly, with odes to Ms. Morgan peppering the paranormal perambulation. There's plenty to do at The Del, if you're a maven of the supernatural stay-over; this site has dates, details, prices, and all of the captivating, Kate-tivating information.