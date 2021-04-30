India

Hospital Fire Kills 15 COVID-19 Patients in Western India

India virus outbreak
Channi Anand/AP Photo

Police in western India say at least 15 COVID-19 patients have died when a fire broke out in a hospital early Saturday.

Fifty other patients at the Welfare Hospital in Bharuch, a town in Gujarat state, were rescued by hospital workers and firefighters, said police officer Rajendrasinh Chudasama.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The fire broke out in a COVID-19 ward on the ground floor and was extinguished within an hour, the Press Trust of India news agency quoted fire officer Shailesh Sansiya as saying.

U.S. & World

Business 6 hours ago

TSA Extends Mask Requirement for Planes, Buses and Trains Through Mid-September

coronavirus 7 hours ago

U.S. to Restrict Travel From India Effective May 4 as Covid Surge Devastates the Country

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

On April 23, a fire in an intensive care unit killed 13 COVID-19 patients in the Virar area on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

IndiaCovid-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us