Riverside

Horse, Rider Injured After Being Struck by SUV in Riverside

The SUV was headed eastbound on Wells Avenue when the horse walked out in front of it, police said.

By Associated Press

No. 2: Saratoga Arms — Saratoga Springs, New York
Getty Images

A man was critically injured after he and the horse he was riding were struck by an SUV in Southern California, authorities said.

The horse received minor injuries in the collision Friday night in Riverside, according to police Officer Ryan Railsback.

Responding officers found the rider unresponsive in the roadway with major injuries sustained in the fall from the horse, Railsback told the Riverside Press-Enterprise. The man, who was not identified, was hospitalized in critical condition.

The SUV was headed eastbound on Wells Avenue when the horse walked out in front of it, Railsback said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It wasn’t believed the SUV was going very fast, he said. The driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old Riverside woman, remained at the crash site and cooperated with police.

Riverside County May 5

‘It's Just Pure Evil.' Wild Burro Shot and Impaled by Arrow Dies

Riverside County May 5

More Than Two Dozen People Arrested in Monthlong Child Exploitation Task Force Across Riverside County

coronavirus pandemic May 1

Here's How Counties Around SoCal Are Tracking This Phase of the Pandemic

The horse was walked back to the home of its owner by a police officer with experience in working with horses, Railsback said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

RiversideHorsesSUV
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us