Runaway horse captured after galloping along Philadelphia interstate

A horse was corralled after getting loose along Interstate 95 in Philadelphia early Tuesday.

The horse could be seen tied to a fence -- surrounded by law enforcement -- along Bath Street just off Interstate 95 in the Port Richmond neighborhood before daybreak.

The horse was reportedly galloping on the highway before it was captured. How the horse got there wasn't immediately clear.

Philadelphia police confirmed they had captured the animal, but gave no further details. They did, however, issue a joking X message to city residents: "Hey Philly, uh, hold your horses (so we don't have to)."

The horse appeared to be in good health as it was loaded onto a trailer.

The Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club assisted police by picking up the horse and taking it away from the scene.

One of the men who could be seen loading the horse onto the trailer later told NBC10 that the horse only recently arrived at the nonprofit. It seemingly got out of its stable overnight, the handler said.

The urban riding club is located about 5 miles on foot from where the horse was corralled Tuesday morning. It wasn't clear what path the horse took to get there.

The horse, for now, was being taken to another stable in New Jersey, the man said.