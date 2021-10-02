Horse Euthanized at Santa Anita Park; 2nd in 2 Days

A 2-year-old gelding was euthanized after suffering a racing injury at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.

Fight On Ron suffered an unspecified musculoskeletal injury during Friday's third race, but was able to walk onto a medical transport for examination, according to a California Horse Racing Board report.

However, the injury was determined to be unrecoverable and the gelding was euthanized.

Fight On Ron finished fifth in the field of 10 in the five-furlong turf race for 2-year-olds who have not won a race.

The race was the second for Fight On Ron, who finished third in a field of six in a 5 1/2 furlong maiden special weight race Sept. 11 at Los Alamitos Race Course, earning $6,740.

Fight On Ron was owned by Altamira Racing Stable and trained by Peter Miller. He was ridden Friday by Flavian Plat, who rode Country House to victory in the 2019 Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security was disqualified for interference.

Fight On Ron was the second horse in as many days to die after suffering an injury at Santa Anita Park, according to the CHRB. The 2-year-old unraced filly Seven Summers was injured during training Thursday and euthanized.

Friday was the first day of Santa Anita's Autumn Meet.