Two months after filing for bankruptcy, Hooters has shuttered dozens of locations.

On June 4, the sports bar chain — which has 305 locations, including 151 owned and operated by the company and 154 operated by franchisees — closed multiple company-owned locations.

“Importantly, Hooters is here to stay, and by optimizing our business in support of our long-term goals, Hooters will be well-positioned to continue our iconic legacy under a pure franchise business model,” the rep tells TODAY.com.

While the company did not respond to requests for an exact list of affected stores, local reports show that locations in Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas were affected. USA Today put together a list of stores it found to be closed, of which there are more than 30.

In June 2024, Hooters confirmed to TODAY.com that it had closed dozens of “underperforming” locations in several states from Kentucky to Florida. Then, in March, the chain announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas, adding that it would veer away from its breastaurant brand image toward a more family-friendly vibe.

Hooters says it intends to stay open and resolve its troubles within four months. A group of the company’s original founders plans to buy and operate more of the restaurants.

A group comprised of some Hooters franchisees and the company’s founders, known as Hooters Inc. and Hoot Owl Restaurants LLC, reached an agreement to buy 130 company-owned restaurants. The group will own 65% of the domestic Hooters franchises once the deal closes in August 2025.

Hooters expects about 200 domestic restaurants and 60 international restaurants to remain open.

“Decisions about store closures are never easy to make but all parties are completely aligned in bringing the necessary resources required to make the remaining 200 domestic Hooters locations as successful as possible,” said Neil Kiefer, CEO of Hooters Inc. on behalf of the buyer group, in a news release.

Hooters is far from the only chain restaurant in recent memory to shutter stores in this new era of endless food options and delivery apps.

In May 2024, Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy after months of store closures; in November 2024, TGI Friday’s declared bankruptcy and closed dozens of locations; and in February, Denny’s chief financial officer Robert Verostek said the company planned to shutter between 70 and 90 restaurants in 2025.

