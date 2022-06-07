Homeland Security Department

Homeland Security Warns of Heightened Extremist Threats, Uvalde Copycats

The bulletin comes as the Supreme Court appears poised to end women's rights to abortion

FILE - In this June 5, 2015, file photo, the Homeland Security Department headquarters in northwest Washington. The U.S. Homeland Security Department says nearly 740,000 foreigners who were supposed to leave the country during a recent 12 month period overstayed their visas and count released Monday, May 22, 2017, includes people who arrived in the U.S. by plane or boat but does not include ground border crossings.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday warned of potential domestic violence in the coming months due to "several high-profile events."

The bulletin comes as the Supreme Court appears poised to end women's rights to abortion and a highly charged midterm election unfolds less than two years after violent protesters tried to overturn legitimate election results.

"The United States remains in a heightened threat environment, as noted in the previous Bulletin, and several recent attacks have highlighted the dynamic and complex nature of the threat environment," according to a Homeland Security statement. 

Ever since the release of a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, you may have seen misinformation on social media that tries to appeal to users' fears. MediaWise Campus Correspondent Kyle Davidson explains what you need to watch out for.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Homeland Security DepartmentUvalde school shootingAbortion rights
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us