Homeland Security Warns of Heightened Extremist Threats, Uvalde Copycats

The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday warned of potential domestic violence in the coming months due to "several high-profile events."

The bulletin comes as the Supreme Court appears poised to end women's rights to abortion and a highly charged midterm election unfolds less than two years after violent protesters tried to overturn legitimate election results.

"The United States remains in a heightened threat environment, as noted in the previous Bulletin, and several recent attacks have highlighted the dynamic and complex nature of the threat environment," according to a Homeland Security statement.

Ever since the release of a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, you may have seen misinformation on social media that tries to appeal to users' fears. MediaWise Campus Correspondent Kyle Davidson explains what you need to watch out for.

