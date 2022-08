When it comes to home ownership, there’s a gender gap, especially if you’re single.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more single women in San Jose and in San Francisco own homes than single men.

NBC Bay Area’s Business and Tech Reporter Scott Budman hit the Bay Area streets to find out why.

There’s a gender gap when it comes to the Bay Area’s housing market, and it’s all about single women. NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to Kelli Johnson with Compass Realty in San Francisco, for some insight.