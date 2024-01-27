Photos: Holocaust Remembrance Day 2024

Nazi death camp survivors mark the 79th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation on Holocaust Remembrance Day.
About 20 survivors from various camps set up by Nazi Germany around Europe laid wreaths and flowers and lit candles at the Death Wall in Auschwitz, where the Nazis executed thousands of inmates, mostly Polish resistance members and others.
17 photos
1/17
Holocaust survivors and relatives arrive at the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Survivors of Nazi death camps marked the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II in a modest ceremony in southern Poland.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
2/17
Holocaust survivors attend a ceremony at the Birkenau Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Survivors of Nazi death camps marked the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II in a modest ceremony in southern Poland.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
3/17
A child walks away after lighting candles in front of the Death Wall in the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Survivors of Nazi death camps marked the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II in a modest ceremony in southern Poland.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
4/17
Flowers are placed by the memorial monument at the Birkenau Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Survivors of Nazi death camps marked the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II in a modest ceremony in southern Poland.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
5/17
Flood lights illuminate a guard tower at the Birkenau Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Survivors of Nazi death camps marked the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II in a modest ceremony in southern Poland.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
6/17
A woman lights candles in front of the Death Wall in the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Survivors of Nazi death camps marked the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II in a modest ceremony in southern Poland.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
7/17
Flowers are placed by the memorial monument at the Birkenau Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Survivors of Nazi death camps marked the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II in a modest ceremony in southern Poland.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
8/17
Holocaust survivors and relatives arrive at the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Survivors of Nazi death camps marked the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II in a modest ceremony in southern Poland.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
9/17
Holocaust survivors and relatives place candles next to the Death Wall in the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Survivors of Nazi death camps marked the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II in a modest ceremony in southern Poland.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
10/17
Tourists visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The International Holocaust Remembrance Day marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz – Birkenau on Jan. 27, 1945. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
11/17
Holocaust survivors and relatives arrive at the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Survivors of Nazi death camps marked the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II in a modest ceremony in southern Poland.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
12/17
People walk by the Death Wall at the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Survivors of Nazi death camps marked the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II in a modest ceremony in southern Poland.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
13/17
A white rose is placed at the ‘Gleis 17’, Track 17, the memorial site for the train transportation from Berlin to the camp, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The International Holocaust Remembrance Day marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz – Birkenau on Jan. 27, 1945. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
14/17
A Holocaust survivor holds a candle while waiting in line to place it next to the Death Wall at the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Survivors of Nazi death camps marked the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II in a modest ceremony in southern Poland.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
15/17
Gad Partok, 93, a Tunisian-born Holocaust survivor, poses for a portrait in his home in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. He never thought he’d have to relive the horrors of the Nazi onslaught that claimed the lives of his father and two brothers. Then, on Oct. 7, he watched on TV from his living room as Israeli news channels played videos of Hamas militants tearing through communities just a few kilometers (miles) from where he lives. He took cover as rocket fire from Gaza pounded Ashkelon, the southern Israeli city he moved to after emigrating from Tunisia in 1947 (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
16/17
The Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The International Holocaust Remembrance Day marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz – Birkenau on Jan. 27, 1945. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
17/17
The name of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz photographed at ‘Gleis 17’, Track 17, the memorial site for the train transportation from Berlin to the camp, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The International Holocaust Remembrance Day marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz – Birkenau on Jan. 27, 1945. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)