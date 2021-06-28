Hollywood Park Venue Gets A Name: YouTube Theater

The under-construction 6,000-seat performance theater at Hollywood Park finally has a name as of Monday — YouTube Theater.

YouTube and Hollywood Park announced a naming-rights deal that will affix the video-streaming service's name to the performance venue adjacent to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The theater is scheduled to open this summer, with the first performance expected to be Sept. 4 by the Mexican rock band Caifanes.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"YouTube Theater will drive the uniqueness of YouTube by combining physical, 'in real life' events that bring creators and fans together, while simultaneously sharing that same event experience with our two billion global monthly users through livestreams and VOD content," Angela Courtin, YouTube vice president of brand marketing, said in a statement. "YouTube creators and artists are the heart of YouTube and YouTube Theater adds to the portfolio of opportunities to drive their creativity, build their businesses, grow their communities and so much more."

The 227,000-square-foot, three-story venue will have a 6,100-square-foot stage, with the farthest seat 164 away. It will feature six luxury boxes and a 3,500-square-foot private club with 140 premium seats. The building will sit under the southeastern corner of the roof canopy that covers SoFi Stadium and the American Airlines Plaza.

Other acts already booked to appear at the theater this fall and early next year include Pitbull, Black Pumas, Devo, Erasure and TLC with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

"When he set out to build YouTube Theater, Stan Kroenke envisioned an intimate, world-class venue that exemplified three core aspects: technology, creativity, and entertainment. We cannot imagine a better partner to help us bring this vision to life than YouTube," said Jason Gannon, managing director of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park.

"YouTube Theater will be open to the public this summer as Los Angeles' new home for esports, community gatherings, concerts and all types of live entertainment. YouTube Theater is the next step for Hollywood Park as we develop and deliver on creating a true sports and entertainment destination across our 300 acres."