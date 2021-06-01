Hollywood Bowl to Welcome Full Capacity Crowds as Single-Event Tickets Go On Sale

Single-event tickets went on sale Tuesday for the Hollywood Bowl's summer concert season, with the famed venue planning full-capacity crowds thanks to the upcoming lifting of COVID-19 health restrictions.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association had earlier announced that the Bowl would be a "majority vaccinated venue," with two sections reserved for non-vaccinated people who must show proof of a negative coronavirus test to be admitted. But with the state and county set to lift the majority of COVID-19 restrictions on June 15, the Bowl will now welcome full-capacity crowds.

The Bowl season does not begin until July 3.

Beginning June 15, health officials will recommend -- but not require -- that all attendees at large-capacity outdoor event venues show proof of being vaccinated or having a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. People who cannot show either will still be able to attend, but must wear a mask.

In a statement, the Philharmonic said, "All attendees who can are encouraged to get vaccinated."

According to the LA Phil, the organization is "waiting for updated guidance from the LA County Department of Public Health regarding changes to the mask policy after June 15." Previous Bowl plans called for masks to be required of all attendees.

The philharmonic also announced that due to the change in allowable capacity, anyone who has already purchased tickets for Bowl events this summer will be able to receive a full refund or an account credit. Sales began previously for three-event packages, season tickets and opening weekend tickets.

Hollywood Bowl tickets are available online at hollywoodbowl.com or through the Hollywood Bowl app or in person at the Bowl's box office.