What to Know Storms will arrive as holiday traveler hit the roads in California.

Northern California will see rain and snow Tuesday through Sunday.

In Southern California, rain is in the forecast for Thursday with another system arriving Saturday.

Holiday travelers are facing a stormy week in California.



Mountain snowfall and widespread rain are in this week's forecast as a parade of precipitation moves toward the state. Weather conditions could impact holiday travel later this week and into the weekend.

Here's the storm outlook. This article will be updated throughout the week.

Holiday Weather in Northern California

Snow and rain are expected in Northern California from Tuesday through Sunday afternoon. Part of the Sierra Nevada Mountain range will see 1 to 5 feet of snow, possibly up to 8 feet at higher elevations.

Communities at lower elevations also can expect significant snow, including over the 5 Freeway of Redding. Storms in that area earlier this month shut down the highway for nearly 24 hours.

Little break in snowfall is expected after Tuesday, and gusty winds will only make travel more difficult in the mountains.

Holiday Weather in Southern California

The wet weather pattern will affect Southern California by mid-week and bring rain and high-elevation snow through Thursday.

Unsettled and showery conditions continue through the weekend. Water vapor imagery over the Pacific shows an atmospheric river developing as moisture streams from an area east of Hawaii.

Atmospheric rivers are long plumes of moisture in the sky over the Pacific that have fueled some of the West Coasts most powerful storms.

"Starting on Wednesday, that's when we have the first of two storms moving into the picture," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. "We don't really see the rain until Thursday morning, and then the potential sticks around throughout the day."

Widespread rain is possible Wednesday through Friday before another storm moves in during the holiday weekend.

"That one is going to be a colder one with less rain," De Leon said. "We're still several days away, and this storm system could take another route."

Snow levels will drop to from about 7,000 to 4,000 feet.

What to Make of California's December Weather

In October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that a the Pacific Ocean was showing signs of a new La Nina, the flip side of the El Nino ocean-warming pattern, that tends to cause changes in weather worldwide.

Forecasters said much of California would have a 33% to 50% chance of below-normal precipitation, while only the state's far northern tier had equal chances of above- or below-normal precipitation.

But the storm track has trended farther south than is usual during La Ninas. After a series of mid-December tempests, California's overall snow-water equivalent — a measurement of how much water is in the snowpack — jumped from 19% of normal to date on Dec. 10 to 76% of normal on Dec. 17, according to the latest U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook.

While the current wet trend is positive, it is too early to know if it will last through January and February. The snowpack normally doesn't reach its maximum until April and last spring there was minimal runoff because much of the water was absorbed by the drought-parched landscape.