If you're traveling through LAX for the holidays, expect the kind of company not seen since early 2020 at the airport.
The two-week forecast from airport officials marks a dramatic turnaround from this time last year, when the usually crowded horseshoe was nearly deserted.
Up to 2 million people are expected to pass through Los Angeles International Airport during the two-week Thanksgiving holiday period that begins Thursday. That's potentially a doubling of the number from the same time last year.
Airport officials said they expect the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, which begins Thursday and continues through Nov. 30, to be its busiest stretch of passenger traffic since early 2020.
Nationwide, the number of airline passengers traveling for Thanksgiving this year is expected to rebound to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.
Here are some travel tips from LAX officials.
- The busiest days are expected to be Friday, and the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28.
- Parking at the airport? Pre-book parking at parking.flylax.com.
- Passengers are also urged to use the new LAX Economy Parking facility with a dedicated shuttle to and from the Central Terminal Area. Also, the FlyAway bus has added trips from Van Nuys and Union Station.
- Travelers should check ahead for parking availability and drive times by following @FlyLAXStats on Twitter.
- Arrive early and check flight status. Travelers should plan to arrive at least two hours before boarding time for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.
- Rapid COVID-19 tests are available at an on-site testing center across from Terminal 6, inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal along Aisle C, and near the information booth on the Lower/Arrivals Level of Terminal 2.
- Wear a face covering at all times, as required by the federal government.