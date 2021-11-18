If you're traveling through LAX for the holidays, expect the kind of company not seen since early 2020 at the airport.

The two-week forecast from airport officials marks a dramatic turnaround from this time last year, when the usually crowded horseshoe was nearly deserted.

Up to 2 million people are expected to pass through Los Angeles International Airport during the two-week Thanksgiving holiday period that begins Thursday. That's potentially a doubling of the number from the same time last year.

Airport officials said they expect the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, which begins Thursday and continues through Nov. 30, to be its busiest stretch of passenger traffic since early 2020.

Nationwide, the number of airline passengers traveling for Thanksgiving this year is expected to rebound to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.

Here are some travel tips from LAX officials.