Highland Fire prompts evacuation order for Aguanga residents

An evacuation order was issued Monday as firefighters battle a brush fire that started in the Aguanga area of Riverside County, not too far from Temecula.

CalFire said the blaze, dubbed the Highland Fire, was first reported at 12:37 p.m. between Highland Road and Aguanga Ranchos Road. As of 7:51 p.m., the fire, which was described as “burning at a moderate rate of speed,” spread to 1,219 acres.

No injuries or structural damages have been reported in connection with the fire.

Several departments responded in assistance to battle the blaze, including fire stations from Corona, Hemet, Murrieta, Palm Springs and the U.S. Forest Service.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Evacuations

Residents in the following areas have been ordered to vacate their homes:

South of Sage/Golden Eagle Drive

East of Becker Lane

West of Boulder Vista

North of Cottonwood Creek

South of Highway 371

West of Soreson

North of County Line Road

Meanwhile, an evacuation warning was issued for the following areas:

East of Vail Lake Resort

West of Shirley Way

North of David Street

South of Pueblo Road/Exa Ely Road

West of Cahuilla Tribal Reservation Boundary

North of County Line Road

Shelters

Residents under the order and warning will be able to take shelter at Great Oak High School in Temecula. The address for that center is 32555 Deer Hollow Way.

Those who have large animals can take them to the San Jacinto Animal Shelter for safety. The shelter is located at 581 S. Grand Ave.

Weather

The fire comes as several counties in Southern California are under a red flag warning amid breezy Santa Ana winds. The National Weather Service warned the region of critical fire danger conditions as gusts conditions made way through SoCal.