High Gas Prices Cause New Problem for Car Owners: Gasoline Theft

Gustavo Galvéz, owner of Galvéz Auto Clinic, can testify to the new problem Southern California drivers are facing: gas thieves.

A few days ago, a landscaper asked him for help with his vehicle, and they discovered a new modus operandi for criminals.

"He went to start the car to go to work, and it didn't start," Galvéz said. "Well, he brought it here to see what the problem was and the gas tank had a hole in it."

Apparently, Galvéz said, someone used the hole to take the gasoline from the car.

"These people are not to blame, that the price of gas is through the roof," Galvéz said. "Come and affect them by giving them more expenses."

Repairing a gas tank is a very expensive job, running as high as $800. That price includes replacing the tank and the repair of any other damage caused in the process of the theft.

"They don't take care of it, 'I'm going to open the lid, I'm going to put a hose in it, extract the pump,'" said Galvéz. "No, they come and make a hole in it, and 'boom' let's go."



As the cost of gasoline in SoCal continues to skyrocket, drivers could continue to face these problems.

"As the cost of gasoline continues to increase, we believe these cases of fuel theft from gas tanks will increase as well," said Anlleyn Venegas, spokesperson for AAA.

Here are some recommendations from AAA to avoid becoming a victim of this type of crime:

Park your vehicle inside the garage of your house.

If you don't have a garage, park your car in a well-lit area with a lot of traffic.

If you're parking in a large parking garage for an entire building, it's a good idea to park near an elevator, as there's more visibility and foot traffic.

This story was translated from our sister station Telemundo 52.