coronavirus

High-Flying Thank You: Fighter Jets Salute Front-Line Workers

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal

Four fighter jets soared above the Bay Area Wednesday morning, paying tribute to the health care workers, first responders and other essential personnel on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic

The F-15C Eagle fighter jets assigned to the California Air National Guard's 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno began the flight of appreciation in the Central Valley before flying over Sacramento, the Bay Area and spots along the Central Coast.

Check out the footage below to see the flyover as it happened.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCalifornia
