High-Flying Thank You: Fighter Jets Salute Front-Line Workers

Four fighter jets soared above the Bay Area Wednesday morning, paying tribute to the health care workers, first responders and other essential personnel on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic
The F-15C Eagle fighter jets assigned to the California Air National Guard's 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno began the flight of appreciation in the Central Valley before flying over Sacramento, the Bay Area and spots along the Central Coast.
Check out the footage below to see the flyover as it happened.
Sure did pic.twitter.com/pr8cxId8Zq— Oscar Orozco (@Bosko_SJ) May 13, 2020
Yes...my capture not as good but the view from Saratoga. pic.twitter.com/MEHos2hqjz— Amy Oosterhouse (@amy_oosterhouse) May 13, 2020
We saw it in Scotts Valley too! Wish we caught it on video. Preschooler was mystified. pic.twitter.com/mTgzMnFE61— Julie Lata (@julie_lata) May 13, 2020