Hidden cameras found in bathrooms of Hermosa Beach dance studio

Hermosa Beach police on Tuesday were investigating the discovery of hidden cameras in multiple bathrooms at a dance studio, and they urged anyone with information to come forward.

According to the Hermosa Beach Police Department, officers responded to the School of Dance and Music in the 1100 block of Aviation Boulevard at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, when "hidden cameras were located in multiple bathrooms throughout the location."

Police said the cameras were spotted by parents of students at the school. The cameras were turned over to school administrators, who contacted police.

"The unisex bathrooms are used by staff, parents and students," police said. The students range from 2 years old to 18 years old.

"We understand the concern this incident may cause in our community -- particularly among parents and families -- and we want to assure residents that we are addressing this matter with the utmost seriousness. HBPD detectives are actively investigating all available leads to identify and hold accountable the individual(s) responsible for this disturbing act."

Liliana Somma, the owner of the school, said the school has more than 1,000 students, and she has hired a company to search the building for other devices.

"Also, we bought these regular sweeping devices that we're going to be doing throughout the day, which I think everyone should be doing," Somma told the station. "But that's what we're going to be doing. That's newly purchased. We also added cameras in the hallway so we can see who is coming in and out of the studio itself."

Anyone with information was asked to call Hermosa Beach police at 310-318-0360.