Southern California

Man Wanted in Triple Murder Captured in Ensenada, Mexico

Phillip Williamson, 37, a resident of Hesperia, was found hiding in Ensenada Wednesday after yearlong investigation into the deaths of three people.

By Heather Navarro and Jonathan Lloyd

921717232
Getty Images

A fugitive wanted in connection with the slaying of three people was discovered hiding in Ensenada, Mexico, the San Bernardino County Sheriff said.

Phillip Williamson, 37, a resident of Hesperia, was found hiding in Ensenada Wednesday after yearlong investigation into the deaths of three people.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Williamson knew all three victims, but the exact relationships were not disclosed. 

San Bernardino County Sheriff
Triple murder suspect Phillip Williamson was located and arrested in Ensenada, Mexico, Aug. 19, 2020.

Williamson was wanted in the death of 35-year-old Brandi Jones, who was found dead in her car in a dirt field in Apple Valley on Aug. 30. A mug shot of Williamson was released in that investigation, but authorities said Williamson might have shaved his head and facial hair after he fled.  

U.S. & World

DNC 2020 2 hours ago

‘Ally of the Light': Biden Accepts Nomination and Other Top Moments From DNC Night 4

DNC 2020 20 hours ago

For Joe Biden, Long Path to a Potentially Crucial Presidency

The sheriff's department also said investigators believe Williamson was tied to the killings of 43-year-old Jason Culberson and 37-year-old Melissa Graetz. Deputies on a welfare check Sept. 3 found the couple dead inside a home in Hesperia. 

Williamson also is suspected in an arson at a residence Aug. 30.

Williamson is due for arraignment Friday in Victorville Superior Court.

This article tagged under:

Southern California
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us